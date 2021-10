Photo unrelated to event (123rf)

A Chinese fishing boat capsized in waters off the southwestern city of Gunsan on Wednesday, leaving seven crew members missing, Coast Guard officials said.



According to the Coast Guard, the 239-ton vessel capsized shortly after midnight in waters 124 kilometers southwest of Gunsan's Eocheong Island.



Of the 15 crewmen aboard the ship, eight have been rescued, but a search is still under way to rescue the seven others. (Yonhap)