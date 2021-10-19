Falling Samsung shares: what it means to S. Korean investors

A flag bearing the corporate logo of Samsung Group waves in front of its office building in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

A 39-year-old investor, surnamed Choi, in Seoul had a strong belief that the share value of Samsung Electronics would soon reach 100,000 won ($84.80). Despite its continuous fall, recently to the range of 60,000-70,000 won, Choi has no plan to sell shares of the nation‘s largest conglomerate and the world’s largest chipmaker. Instead, he sees the falling price as an investment opportunity.



“I believe in Samsung Electronics. Although it appeared to go into free fall from some 90,000 won-level marked earlier this year, I recently bought an additional 100 shares of Samsung Electronics,” he said. “The stock price will eventually rise in the future.”



Choi is one of millions of small domestic investors scooping up Samsung shares this year. From the beginning of this year to Monday, they purchased a net 34.9 trillion won worth of the shares, according to data compiled by the Korea Exchange on Tuesday.



In line with the massive net purchases, market insiders estimate the number of small shareholders in the nation’s largest company by market capitalization to exceed 6 million. Out of some 51.82 million Koreans, nearly 11.4 percent of them, or 4.55 million retail investors, held Samsung Electronics shares as of end-June this year, according to its half-term report. It was more than a threefold increase from 1.45 million a year ago.



While individual investors scooped up the tech giant’s shares, the stock has shown a lackluster performance in recent months. The Samsung stock hit its yearly high closing of 91,000 won on Jan. 11 this year, but it plunged to a yearly low closing of 68,800 won on Wednesday. Meanwhile, retail investors purchased the shares at 80,517 won on average this year, data showed.



Contrary to retail investors’ ardent wishes, Samsung Electronics has been the most shorted stock this year, with nearly 2.49 trillion won worth of shares traded in negative bets as of Monday.





An electronic board at the Korea Exchange’s Seoul office shows Samsung Electronics shares slid 3.5 percent to close at 69,000 won ($58.50) on Oct. 12, the lowest level since Dec. 1, 2020. (Yonhap)