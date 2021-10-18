[Today’s K-pop] Lee Jinhyuk reaches out to fans with 4th EP

(Credit: TOP Media)

Lee Jinhyuk held an online showcase Monday to discuss his fourth EP, “Ctrl+V.”



Even though it has not been long since his previous EP, “Scene26,” he acknowledged he was full of excitement.



“I am working in a range of areas but am most excited when I get to present a new side of me as a singer,” said the singer and actor.



“The expectant feelings for the first solo album are still vivid, but it already is the fourth,” he said, thanking fans for their continuous support and interest, especially in the last two years since he struck out as a solo musician.



Lee has participated in writing all the songs from the beginning of his solo career and the new EP consists of six tracks that he authored.



“I try to make songs that listeners can empathize with. I work with emphasis on music that is easy to listen to and easy to relate to,” said Lee.



He may be successful as an actor and an entertainer as well, but the stage is where his dreams are, he underlined, adding, “It is where I always miss, where I can be with good people and want to stay together with them.”



aespa hits Billboard 200 at No. 20 with 1st EP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Rookie girl group aespa entered the Billboard 200 at No. 20 with its first EP “Savage,” according to the publication on Sunday in the US.



This marks the highest spot for a first album released by a K-pop female band, according to label SM Entertainment, which pointed out that the group debuted only 11 months ago. The EP also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s bestselling albums chart and topped iTunes albums charts in 20 regions.



With the title track from the EP, the quartet scooped up four trophies from TV music chart programs. On two shows, its previous single “Next Level” also was among the competitions.



On Saturday, the band performed the song on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on network TV in the US. It was also named as among the 15 “Ones to Watch 2021” by People magazine last week, dubbing the group a “fierce foursome” that is “eyeing global superstardom.”



Monsta X to return next month





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Monsta X will come out with new music in late November, according to local media reports on Monday.



There will be only five bandmates, though, since Seanwoo is currently serving his alternative military duty. Agency Starship Entertainment confirmed the news.



Its English-language single “One Day” came out in September, but it has been about five months since the ninth EP, “One of a Kind.” Lead track “Gambler” was nominated in the Best K-pop category at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, along with (G)I-dle, Blackpink, Seventeen, Twice and eventual winner BTS.



In the meantime, the band will join iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball tour in December, performing in major cities in the US. This year’s lineup includes Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X. The group has been performing at the annual concert since 2018.



In January, Monsta X will host a standalone concert in New York, then will tour North America until the end of February.



The Boyz to drop 3rd single on Nov. 1





(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)