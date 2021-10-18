 Back To Top
National

USFK reports 23 additional COVID-19 cases among new arrivals

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 17:32       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 17:32
Fighter jet F-16 Falcon lifts off tarmac at Osan Air Base (Yonhap)
Twenty-three people affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) who have recently arrived here have tested positive for COVID-19, the US military's infection tally showed Monday.

Among arrivals from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14, seven service members and eight family members who landed at Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights tested positive, according to the USFK.

Another group of six service members and a Department of Defense employee, and a family member also tested positive upon arrival via international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,525 from the previous tally.

More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said. (Yonhap)
