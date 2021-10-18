[From the Scene] Teens eager to put pandemic behind them, return to school

A nurse at Hong-ik hospital in Seoul`s Yangcheon district administers a dose of Pfizer vaccine to a 17-year-old on Monday morning. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

South Korea’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign opened up on Monday to 16- and 17-year-olds, with about 40 high schoolers receiving their first Pfizer doses at Hongik Hospital in Seoul’s northern Yangcheon district.



Among them was Kim Kyeong-hun, 17, who wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible. “I booked the reservation for the fastest available date,” he said.



Asked if he was worried about side effects, he answered, “Not really.” “I’ve heard about the stories, but I guess they didn’t really feel real to me. I didn’t care much about them.”



His mother, who came with him, said she left it up to her son to decide. “I said he should do as he wishes, and getting the shot was his decision,” she said.



Han Jung-hoon and Park Ju-young, two sophomores at a nearby high school, said they were looking forward to having more in-person classes.



“Virtual learning is nothing like actually being in class. I think going to class is so much better than doing it online because then you get to see everyone and stuff,” said Park, 16. He said COVID-19 “doesn’t really scare” him, but that he was getting the vaccine so that he can “get around, hang out with friends again.”



“Maybe if more people get the vaccines we will get back to normal faster.”



Han, also 16, said with the vaccine he had an excuse to miss as much as three days off school. “So I’m looking forward to that, too.”



Dr. Lee Do-kyung, a pediatrician who was consulting with teenage recipients on the site, said she tries to “help kids understand what signs and symptoms they need to look out for, when to seek help, and so on.”



“Grownups are more or less familiar with the possible side effects of the vaccine from the news, but that might be the case for kids,” she said. So the explanations took twice as long for children.



“Parents have already been vaccinated themselves, so they know the drill. Some of them have asked if there were side effects for children that might be different from ones seen in adults -- which, there aren’t,” she said. “I still tell them special attention needs to be paid.”



Kim Hye-jung, a nurse helping with the hospital’s vaccine program, said that with children needles with a smaller diameter were used so it would hurt less.



“Children aged 12 and older get the same dose of the Pfizer vaccine as adults. Except that with them a 23-gauge needle is used as opposed to a 25-gauge one for adults,” she said.



The hospital’s nursing director Min Jung-sook said one thing that was newly added to the pre-vaccination checklist for children under 18 years of age was a previous capillary leak syndrome diagnosis. The screening questions were also more detailed than those for adults.



“I got the impression that kids were really paying attention to all the things that were being explained to them,” she said. “We definitely want more children to be immunized, and also exercise that much caution to make the process as safe as possible.”