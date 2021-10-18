Opposition pressures Lee Jae-myung at parliamentary audit

Opposition lawmakers on Monday raised pressure on Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung for his suspected involvement in the land development corruption scandal, calling on him to admit to being the purported mastermind behind the scheme.
The scandal has turned the annual audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government into a parliamentary hearing on Lee as a presidential candidate, with main opposition People Power Party lawmakers working to prove their suspicions.
During the audit held by the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee, opposition lawmakers strongly denounced Lee for unfairly benefiting his close aides while holding office, adding he is a figure who "should be closer to jail rather than to Cheong Wa Dae."
Lee has faced allegations of being the mastermind of a controversial housing development project in Daejang-dong of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, when he was the city’s mayor from 2014 to 2018.
The controversy is centered on Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, a company that participated in the project with a 1 percent stake but later earned immense dividends and real estate profit from its involvement.
Lee is at the center of the controversy as many questioned whether he knowingly permitted and approved construction work for the project while giving favors to Hwacheon Daeyu and other close aides.
Rep. Kim Do-eup of the People Power Party accused Lee of being the top controller of how funds were spent in the land development project.
"It doesn’t matter if 'he' has the money in his own pocket," Kim said during the audit. "If 'he' exerts influence as 'he' wishes to use that money however he likes it to be spent, that effectively is his money."
Who that "he" was referring to has also been a key question in finding facts regarding the scandal, as an unnamed person presumably in high authority was cited in a phone conversation between two key suspects of the case.
In the recorded phone call, Hwacheon Daeyu owner Kim Man-bae can be heard denying that he is the owner of one of the asset management firm’s seven affiliates, and that half of the affiliate in question belongs to "him." Rep. Kim and opposition lawmakers have claimed the unnamed person is Lee.
The Gyeonggi Province governor has denied the allegation, arguing he has never been the real owner of Hwacheon Daeyu and he would never have done anything to benefit his opposition.
"If I was the real owner of Hwacheon Daeyu and if I really had that money, I would throw that money to a dog on the street rather than giving even a penny to the son of Rep. Kwak Sang-do."
It has been found that Kwak's 32-year-old son received unusually high severance pay after working full-time at Hwacheon Daeyu for seven years.
Kwak gave up his membership in the People Power Party on concerns that the allegations could harm the opposition bloc’s prospects ahead of the presidential election.
"The culprit of this corruption is who took the money," Lee added, pointing fingers to the People Power Party.
But Lee acknowledged he is partly to blame for the scandal, mainly as his staff members and aides were involved in the case. He asserted those involved in the scandal must be severely punished, vowing to ensure that those involved are appropriately penalized if he becomes president.
"I sincerely apologize for mismanaging personnel placement and that some of my staff members under my command were polluted and involved in the corruption," he added.
During the audit, Lee also commented that he feels a sense of betrayal from Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development, who has been arrested in connection to the case. Yoo was in charge of land development projects in Seongnam when Lee was mayor of the city.
Ruling party lawmakers joined forces with Lee during the audit to denounce the People Power Party for excessively grilling Lee despite lacking real evidence of involvement. The Democratic Party of Korea controls 18 seats out of 29 seats within the parliamentary public administration committee.
For Lee, as the presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party, the Monday audit has served as an opportunity for him to clear his name from the scandal and remove a major obstacle in running for president, the election of which is scheduled on March 9.
The investigation into the case has been gaining steam, with the prosecution detaining a key partner in the scandal immediately upon his arrival from the United States for questioning over bribery and other allegations.
Meanwhile, Nam Wook is a figure believed to hold key clues in revealing how Hwacheon Daeyu took part in the Daejang-dong project. Nam joined the project as a private partner then, earning around 100.7 billion won through his company after investing less than 88 million won.
