LG Electronics takes part in Vogue Summit in Poland

Industry leaders take part in a discussion at the Business Fashion Environment Summmit held in Warsaw in September. (LG Electronics)

With a common goal of achieving sustainability in the fashion industry, South Korean tech giant LG Electronics took part in an environmental conference hosted by global fashion magazine Vogue in Poland, the company said Monday.



Organized by Vogue Polka with Boston Consulting Group, the Business Fashion Environment Summit was held last month for the second time, and LG participated as an official partner, highlighting its commitment for sustainability and eco-friendliness.



The event took place in Poland with a growing public awareness of sustainability. According to the Consumers Adaptation to Sustainability in Fashion report published in May, 75 percent of Poles considered sustainable development an important issue.



During a session called “Why Brands Matter?” LG Poland’s business-to-consumer business director Tomasz Wawszczyk raised the issue of ecology of the environmental, social and governance framework.



The director pledged that LG would focus on leveraging innovation to create a more sustainable future so all consumers can lead better lives.



“With that said, LG is more committed than ever to supporting sustainability by integrating the sustainable development goals into its business strategy, such as pledging carbon neutrality by 2030 and complete transition to renewable energy by 2050,” said an LG official through a press release.





Oktawian Zajac, partner and managing director of Boston Consulting Group, speaks at the Business Fashion Environment Summit held in Warsaw, Poland in September. (LG Electronics)