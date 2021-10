Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has signed a 416 billion-won ($350.4 million) deal to build two container carriers.

Under the deal with a shipping company in the Marshall Islands, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will build the vessels and deliver them by April 2024, the shipbuilding holding company said in a regulatory filing.

KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (Yonhap)