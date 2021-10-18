 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea voices concern over Japan's Fukushima water release plan

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 13:55       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 13:55
This photo, provided by South Korea's foreign ministry, shows Ham Sang-wook (L), Seoul's deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, speaking with Rafael Grossi (R), director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a meeting in Vienna last Friday. (South Korean Foreign Ministry)
This photo, provided by South Korea's foreign ministry, shows Ham Sang-wook (L), Seoul's deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, speaking with Rafael Grossi (R), director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a meeting in Vienna last Friday. (South Korean Foreign Ministry)
South Korea has expressed concern over the new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, Seoul officials said Monday.

Kishida on Sunday visited the tsunami-stricken Fukushima nuclear plant and said the planned disposal of wastewater stored in the facility cannot be delayed, sticking to his predecessor's plan to discharge the water into the sea beginning in 2023.

"Japan's decision (to discharge the wastewater) was made without enough consultations with the neighboring nations," a senior foreign ministry official said. "We have expressed serious concerns and opposition to its plan, which could affect our people's health and security as well as the ocean environment."

The ministry said it will continue to deliver its concerns to Tokyo and work with the international community, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to closely monitor the whole process of the Fukushima wastewater disposal.

The IAEA has vowed to closely consult with South Korea and other nations over Fukushima's water release to ensure its safety and assess its environmental impact on the ocean, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114