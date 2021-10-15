[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to return on Nov. 1

(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)



The Boyz will come out with new music in November, announced agency Cre.ker Entertainment on Friday.



It has been only three months since it rolled out its sixth EP “Thrill-ing” which brought five trophies from television music chart shows. Title track “Thrill Ride” topped iTunes songs chart in 36 regions.



Local media reports came out last week saying that the band is shooting a music video in Seoul.



Earlier this month, the boy band was named artist of the year at 2021 The Fact Music Awards.



In the meantime, the band’s original variety content “The Boyz’ Time Out” will be aired every Thursday for five weeks. The 11 bandmates will realize their wishes, camping and surfing together.



Twice to release Japanese single in December





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will bring out a single in Japan on Dec. 15, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday.



Named “Doughnut,” it will be the band’s ninth single in Japanese but the same-titled main track will be the first ballad that comes out in Japan.



The nonet dropped its first English-language single “The Feels” on Oct. 1 and entered Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with the song at No. 83. It also is the first K-pop female group to enter the tally this year.



Twice has been popular especially in Japan. Its third Japanese studio album “Perfect World” topped Oricon’s daily album chart in July. “Feel Special” and “Fancy,” title tracks from its eighth and seventh EP respectively, amassed 100 million streams on Billboard Japan, making the band the only international female musician to achieve the feat.



The band will also put out its third LP “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” next month.



EXO’s Lay drops solo EP “East”





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Lay of EXO came out with a new solo mini album titled “East” on Friday.



He wrote, arranged and produced all four tracks from the EP that is themed after a journey of mind, reflecting on himself.



With title track “Flying Apsaras,” the idol sings how he wants to continue to advance, to realize his dream in music. Another track “Samadhi Real Fire” was released in advance earlier this month.



Lay has been focusing on activities in his native China but participated in the band’s special album “Don’t Fight The Feeling” that was out in June. He also appeared in the music video for the focus track of the same name.



Meanwhile, during a livestream to mark his 30th birthday last week, he quizzed viewers on the history of China’s communist party. China has been “clarifying” the entertainment industry, disciplining those with “incorrect” political positions.



BTS’ V discomforted with dating rumors





(Credit: Hyundai)