Porsche Korea builds playground in Seoul

Holger Gerrmann (right), CEO of Porsche Korea, and Park Seok-gu, principal of Seokgwan Elementary School, pose in front of the new playground Wednesday. (Porsche Korea)
Porsche Korea just built an indoor playground in Seoul as part of its Porsche Dream Playground program.
The carmaker said Thursday that it has completed construction of the playground on the premises of Seokgwan Elementary School in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul.
Holger Gerrmann, CEO of Porsche Korea, and officials from the school and ChildFund Korea attended a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the project’s completion.
Through its community outreach program, Porsche Dream Playground, the company builds indoor facilities where children can play and express themselves. As of this year, the German carmaker has built seven playgrounds at two regular schools and five schools for students with special needs.
Two more are set to open this year at schools in North Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces, the company said.
“Porsche Korea is committed to supporting children’s dreams in line with its core brand value of sustainability and will further contribute to the Korean society in various fields such as education, culture and environment,” said Gerrmann.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
