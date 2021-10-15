Prosecutors raid Seongnam City Hall over land development scandal

A prosecution search is under way at an office at Seongnam City Hall on Oct. 15, 2021, over a land development scandal.(Yonhap)

Prosecutors raided Seongnam City Hall in connection with a land development corruption scandal, Friday, the day after a court dismissed a request for an arrest warrant for the key suspect.



A team of prosecutors and investigators searched the offices, seizing documents and other materials.



Seongnam City was responsible for licensing and approving various urban development projects in Daejang-dong, a district in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



The city also oversaw the Seongnam Development Corporation, which spearheaded the construction of apartment complexes.



Yoo Dong-gyu, who served as acting president of the SDC, has been arrested on charges of breach of trust and bribery.



The land development project, which kicked off in 2015 as a public-private partnership, has been at the center of the controversy due in part to the unusually large profit it generated for Hwacheon Daeyu and its seven affiliates, which reportedly brought in more than 1,000 times the initial investment.



That massive profit led to suspicions of bribery.



As prosecutors raided Seongnam City Hall, all eyes fell on Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who was the mayor of Seongnam between 2014 and 2018. As such, he had the authority to approve or refuse construction permits for the project.



Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder of of Hwacheon Daeyu, leavesg Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, 25 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)