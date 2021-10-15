 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea opens western sea route to receive medical supplies: UNICEF

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 16:57       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 16:57
The Happy ferry carrying Unification Minister Lee In-young and other participants leaves Daemyeong Port in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Wednesday, during an event to sail near the neutral waters between South and North Korea at an estuary of the Han River close to the inter-Korean border. (Yonhap)
The Happy ferry carrying Unification Minister Lee In-young and other participants leaves Daemyeong Port in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Wednesday, during an event to sail near the neutral waters between South and North Korea at an estuary of the Han River close to the inter-Korean border. (Yonhap)
North Korea has opened a key sea route on the western coast to receive humanitarian aid deliveries following its closure attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, a United Nations agency official said Friday.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has begun shipping medical supplies from the Chinese port of Dalian to North Korea's Nampo and plans to deliver more items, according to its Seoul office.

"The sea route from China's Dalian to Nampo has been opened," Oren Schlein, the head of the Seoul liaison office for UNICEF, said during a peace forum held in Incheon, west of Seoul. "Some medical supplies have been shipped (to North Korea), and more will be delivered."

North Korea has tightened border controls since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, closing sea and land routes for key materials and medical supplies sent by UN agencies and other humanitarian groups.

Marian Yun, a senior policy advisor at World Food Program, another UN agency in charge of food aid, said Pyongyang needs to ease its border restrictions to receive crucial aid to address its food shortage.

"The WFP's food stockpile in North Korea has already run out this year," Yun said. "The most important factor in North Korea's food situation is whether or not its government approves the deliveries of humanitarian aid."

Last week, the World Health Organization said it has begun the shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea through Dalian, raising the possibility that the reclusive state might be easing its long-enforced tight border controls amid the global pandemic.

Pyongyang has claimed to be coronavirus-free and rejected outside help for its anti-epidemic campaign for fear that any shipment could spread the virus to its soil. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114