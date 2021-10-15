 Back To Top
National

Police investigating cyberattack against dating app for wealthy users

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 16:24       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 16:29
(123rf)
The South Korean police are probing into a suspected hacking attack against a matchmaking app that led to a personal data leak.

The police on Friday said the investigation has been underway since late September, after the GoldSpoon app, which has 130,000 users, found evidence of unauthorized access to its internal network. 

The GoldSpoon, a dating app designed for wealthy and high-income individuals, on Tuesday informed users that the company had suffered cyberattacks, which could be ransomware and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) assaults.

Among the data exposed were IDs, names, dates of birth, phone numbers, and other personal information submitted to the company. The company did not reveal the number of users that were affected by the data breach.

The company also said that it has since reinforced its security system and come up with countermeasures against cyberattacks in coordination with relevant public and private agencies.

Launched in 2018, the GoldSpoon was named after a local term referring to people from wealthy families and only allows individuals who meet the company’s strict criteria to join the app.

Men are required to submit personal information to prove their annual salary and wealth, while women can join the app if she is approved by existing male members of the app.

By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
