National

USFK reports 31 additional COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 15:37
Fighter jet F-16 Falcon lifts off tarmac at Osan Air Base (Yonhap)
Fighter jet F-16 Falcon lifts off tarmac at Osan Air Base (Yonhap)
Thirty-one people affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military's latest infection tally showed Friday.

Among the new cases counted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 were 19 American troops, including those working at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.

"All individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases," the US military said in a statement.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,502 from last week's tally.

More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said. (Yonhap)
