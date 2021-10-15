Real-life “Squid Game” canceled over COVID concerns, refunds issued

Poster for “Saint Game” (St. John’s Hotel’s Instagram)

A hotel in Gangwon Province that organized an event based on Netflix’s megahit “Squid Game,” on Friday started issuing refunds to more than 1,100 participants, after the games got canceled by city authorities over COVID concerns.



St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Thursday announced they would refund those enrolled in the event, called “Saint Game,” which would have been held on Oct. 24 at the hotel’s outdoor pine tree forest.



Players were to compete in three of the childhood games featured in the drama series, and the final winner would have gotten a prize of 5 million won ($4,215).



Within three days since registration opened on Monday, more than 1,100 people had enrolled in the game, which cost 10,000 won to enter.



Due to the overwhelming response, the hotel had to cut short the registration period and was discussing how to accommodate the huge number of those enrolled.



But Gangneung City put the brakes on the event’s progress, sending an official notice to the hotel that said the games goes against social distancing guidelines.



In a statement, Gangenung City said rules on accommodation facilities would still remain, even if broader social distancing guidelines are to be eased.



Currently, hotels can only operate at 75 percent capacity, while private gatherings are capped at 10 people in the noncapital region starting Monday next week, including six who have completed their vaccinations.



The “Squid Game” sensation has spurred leisure businesses to capitalize on the trend.



A promotion image of “Squid Camping” (Frip’s webpage)