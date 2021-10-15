Samsung Electronics breaks record for 5G upload speed

(Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Friday that it has set a world record for 5G upload speed: 711 megabits per second.
According to the South Korean IT giant, the feat was achieved in a recent trial conducted together with Verizon and Qualcomm in Texas.
“For comparison, 700 Mbps is fast enough to download a 1 gigabit movie in 10 seconds. Multi-gigabit speeds have been recorded on downloads before, but this is the fastest speed the companies have been able to reach while uploading data to the network,” a company official said.
The official added that the breakthrough upload speeds will allow the upload of videos, pictures and data to the cloud and social media. They will also allow people to share such content directly in densely populated areas such as downtown streets, concert halls and football stadiums.
Samsung Electronics and the other two companies made the advance by using two frequency bands simultaneously instead of one, expanding a 200 megahertz bandwidth to 400 megahertz.
Bandwidth is a highway where data travels. The greater the bandwidth, the more spacious the road.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)