Business

[Newsmaker] Plane ticket sales to Europe spike

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 16:08       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 16:12
Sales of air tickets spiked on-month in Sept. amid growing hopes for resumption of overseas tourism, as vaccination speeds up in S. Korea (Yonhap)
Sales of air tickets to Madrid increased 625 percent on-month in September amid growing hopes for a resumption of overseas tourism, as vaccination speeds up in South Korea.

According to Interpark Tour, a leading travel agency here, demand for flights to European destinations sharply increased last month, compared with a month earlier.

Sales of plane tickets to Zurich soared 275 percent, while those for Amsterdam grew 250 percent. Paris saw a jump of 76.3 percent, followed by Istanbul at 68 percent.

More than 60 percent of the tickets sold were for departures from October through January.

Interpark Tour is offering new tour packages for the region, such as northern lights tours of Iceland, Finland and Norway.

Their European tour packages will be sold at a special price on Oct. 31, through Lotte Homeshopping.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
