 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea's finance chief voices concerns over US info-sharing request for chipmakers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 11:16
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (L) shaking hands with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of their meeting in Washington D.C. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (L) shaking hands with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of their meeting in Washington D.C. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday voiced concerns about the US's request for Korean chipmakers to share information on their supply chains.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki relayed Korean chipmakers' concerns about Washington's request during his meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington D.C., according to his ministry.

The meeting was held to discuss bilateral and global economic issues, including global supply chain disruptions. It marked their first gathering since July.

The US Department of Commerce recently asked global chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics Co., to share information on inventories, demand and other details to "help improve trust and transparency within the supply chain."

Seoul's trade ministry earlier voiced similar concerns, saying that Washington's request was too vast and may include trade secrets of related firms.

While delivering local chipmakers' concerns, Hong appreciated Washington's efforts to ease global supply chain bottlenecks and proposed that the allies closely cooperate toward that goal.

They also agreed to continue to cooperate on the issue of Iran's funds frozen in Seoul. South Korea is seeking to use a Swiss channel backed by the US in a bid to use part of the money for Swiss companies' sale of humanitarian items to Iran.

Meanwhile, Hong attended a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, an advisory body of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s board of governors, to discuss the IMF's role during the pandemic.

He called for the IMF's flexible policy recommendations for measures to ease capital flow volatility as the international organization is reviewing its official stance on the issue. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114