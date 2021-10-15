Seoul stocks open higher on US gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, with tech shares leading the market gains.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.4 points, or 0.92 percent, to 3,016.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.73 percent to 14,823 points amid hopes of strong corporate earnings in the third quarter, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.56 percent to 34,913 points.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. increased 1.59 percent to 70,500 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. jumped 3.09 percent to 96,700 won, and top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. added 0.24 percent to 209,500 won.



Among losers, leading car battery firm LG Chem Ltd. retreated 0.83 percent to 841,000 won, and giant refiner SK Innovation Co. declined 0.38 percent to 262,500 won.



The local currency was trading at 1,182.95 won against the US dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)