BTS’ V makes appearance at KIAF Seoul 2021

BTS’ V is seen walking through the exhibition hall at KIAF Seoul 2021 on Wednesday evening. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)





BTS’ V was spotted by a Korea Herald reporter Wednesday evening at KIAF Seoul 2021, South Korea’s largest international art fair being held at Coex in southern Seoul.



V, wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and a cap, was seen strolling around the exhibition hall.



When the reporter approached him and asked if he was V from BTS, he first denied it: “Nope, no I am not.” After a few seconds of eye contact, he said, “Sorry, yes, I am.” He made a 90-degree bow and walked away.



Some posts and photos from those attending the fair that went viral on social media show V browsing artworks at the art fair. He reportedly visited the annual art fair in 2019 as well. The fair went online last year.



KIAF Seoul 2021, which runs through Sunday, kicked off on Wednesday for VVIPs and the press. The opening for the general public is on Friday. Some 170 domestic and overseas galleries are participating.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)



