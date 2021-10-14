Afghan teen evacuees share joys of new life in Korea

Afghan teenagers in taekwondo uniforms speak at a press briefing in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (The Korea Herald/Shin Ji-hye)









JINCHEON -- Clad in a taekwondo uniform, a 13-year-old Afghan girl says she is happy with her newfound freedom in South Korea.



She can participate in all sorts of social activities, which were limited only to boys in her home country, and is glad she can do taekwondo without wearing a hijab.



“I want to learn Korean and work here,” she told reporters at a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Justice.



Another evacuee, a 15-year-old boy, hopes to make Korea his new home, saying he now feels secure and satisfied.



“If I can get permanent residency, I want to think of (Korea) as my country and live by helping Koreans,” he said.



Another 15-year-old boy wants to learn Korean, go to university and become a doctor to “help Koreans.”



On Wednesday, the three teenagers who are housed at the government facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, shared stories about opening a new chapter in their lives after being resettled here.



The three, who asked to be anonymous for safety reasons, were among 391 people who came to Korea on Aug. 26. The Korean government flew them out of Afghanistan over fears of Taliban retaliation, having worked in South Korean projects in the war-torn country.



During their six-month stay at the National HRD Institute in Jincheon, the government provides diverse programs for them on integrating into Korean society that will help them to support themselves.



They learn a wide range of topics from the Korean language, local etiquette, community rules, such as recycling, to consumer policies and gender equality.



The Afghans have received long-term residence visas (F-1) from the government. After their temporary adjustment period ends, the ministry plans to issue F-2 visas that would permit them to work in Korea so the Afghan citizens can become independent and self-reliant. However, the law needs to be revised to grant this visa status, and such preparations are already underway.



The group of refugees consists of 156 adults, 195 children and 40 infants and toddlers.





A Justice Ministry official takes care of an Afghan baby when both of his parents leave for classes. (Justice Ministry)