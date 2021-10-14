 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

JPMorgan expands commercial banking in South Korea

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct 14, 2021 - 15:21       Updated : Oct 14, 2021 - 15:59
In this file photo taken on April 17, 2019 The JPMorgan Chase & Co. World headquarters are pictured on April 17, 2019 in New York City. (Reuters)
In this file photo taken on April 17, 2019 The JPMorgan Chase & Co. World headquarters are pictured on April 17, 2019 in New York City. (Reuters)
Global investment bank JPMorgan said Thursday it has decided to expand its commercial banking business in South Korea by launching a new team focused on financing midcap companies.

The banking giant has appointed Kim Min-sik, former head of the global corporate division at Standard Chartered Bank Korea, to lead its newly established corporate client banking & specialized industries team.

In Korea, businesses with total assets between 500 billion won ($421.1 million) and 10 trillion won are classified as midcap companies. Companies considered corporate giants by the public are often midcap businesses in terms of assets, such as e-commerce platform operator Coupang.

JPMorgan said Korea is the latest market in the firm’s global expansion effort in specialized commercial banking announced in early 2019.

“We’ve been in Korea for more than 50 years and have deep local knowledge, global insights, and best in class solutions, which uniquely positions us to support Korea’s midcap companies and serve clients’ complex and cross-border needs for the long term,” said Park Tae-jin, CEO of JPMorgan Korea.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114