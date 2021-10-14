 Back To Top
Hyundai Engineering to build e-learning infrastructure in Indonesia

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 14, 2021 - 15:09       Updated : Oct 14, 2021 - 15:09
A launching ceremony of the 11th Hello E-Dream Project (Hyundai Engineering)
Hyundai Engineering said on Thursday it has launched a new project to build e-learning infrastructure in the city of Balikpapan in Indonesia.

The three-year Hello E-Dream Project will see the company team up with the Indonesian government and non-government organization Good Neighbors to improve the educational environment in the city.

Marking the 11th project from Hyundai Engineering’s series of social contribution activities known as New Hope School, the latest move will focus on building sustainable e-learning infrastructure.

“It is meaningful in that it goes one step further than physical support such as building new educational facilities or expanding and renovating them,” the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Engineering also said the move will be “sustainable” and “practical.”

Due to the COVID-19 situation, e-learning was adopted across Indonesia, a move that was led by the Indonesian government.

Against this backdrop, local government organizations in Balikpapan actively cooperated with the company during the review process, providing some 7,800 students, residents, teachers and parents with a more systematic and localized e-learning experience, Hyundai Engineering said.

As part of the steps, the company trained 150 local teachers on ICT-based educational methods. Funding will also be provided to help develop content programs on two subjects -- language and math.

A committee consisting of 15 teachers will also be set up in local communities to share feedback in an effort to improve the quality of education offered to students in the region.

As part of the project, five schools in the city of Balikpapan will be renovated to accommodate e-learning classrooms equipped with tablet PCs and laptops.

In addition, community e-learning centers will be also built which will be accessible to children, parents and residents who can visit and use the facilities. Family activities are also in the works to raise awareness of the e-learning system.

“The 11th New Hope School program involved close collaboration with the local government and an NGO in order to design an educational program crucial for the local community,” one Hyundai Engineering official said.

The opening ceremony for the project was held in both Indonesia and Korea.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
