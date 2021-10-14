Japanese, Thai dramas invited to Seoul International Drama Awards

Posters for “Signal Special Episode” and “I Told Sunset About You” (Seoul International Drama Awards)
Japanese drama “Signal Special Episode” and Thai drama “I Told Sunset About You” have been invited to screen at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2021 in the International Drama of the Year category.
The SDA annually invites drama series from around the world that enjoy global popularity and recognition.
“Signal Special Episode” is a Japanese remake of tvN’s hit TV series, “Signal” (2016). The sci-fi crime thriller centers around several police investigators in the present and the past, who communicate via a walkie-talkie to crack unsolved cases. With top Japanese actors -- Kentaro Sakaguchi, Michiko Kichise and Kazuki Kitamura -- starring in the drama, the remake created a buzz in Japan and Korea even before being televised.
Thai drama “I Told Sunset About You” is a teen series that follows a pair of former best friends, Teh and Oh-aew, who have fallen out over a small misunderstanding and are struggling with their relationship. According to the organizing committee, the series has been recognized for its presentation of the characters’ anguish over friendship and love with their delicate acting and distinctive directing.
The 16th SDA is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 21 at the Open Hall of MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul. The awards show will be broadcast live on MBC with its hosts -- actor Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy band Astro.
Adding to the festive mood, Sangam Culture Square in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, will be turned into a street for drama-related programs, including a drama fashion class, drama reaction contest and exhibition zone, from Oct. 20 to 22.
A special concert will be held at Golden Mouth Hall in Sangam MBC on Oct. 22, where artists will sing their own beloved soundtracks from famous Korean dramas. The concert will be recorded and presented on Oct. 29 via MBC M channel and SDA’s official YouTube channel.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)