[Well-Curated Weekend] Time for some antique, art hunting

Antiques collected by Kim Ji-yeon on her travels abroad are up for sale at Ace Four House in Euljiro, Seoul. (Ace Four House Instagram)

Nicknamed “house of treasures,” Ace Four House in the Euljiro neighborhood is frequented by people on the hunt for unique antiques as well as casual visitors browsing the exotic items on display.



The owner of Ace Four House, Kim Ji-yeon, who studied fashion communication in Seoul and Europe, was an avid collector of European antiques even before she opened the shop.



“Before the pandemic hit, I would travel to the outskirts of cities in Europe where they have rare antique art collections. I would always come back to Korea with my luggage filled with items. I find it mesmerizing to collect the stories of each piece along the way,” the owner said, adding that sharing the different perspectives on the pieces with the visitors is what gives her joy.



The price range is wide so you can drop by with a bit of pocket money, or invest in a piece to suit your home.



A dimly lit cozy cocktail bar, the Ace Four Club, is located above the shop. But be warned -- after a few drinks you might end up buying more than you planned.



Ace Four House is located on the second floor of the Samhwa Paint building near Euiljiro-3-ga Station, Exit No. 1. It is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.



You can check out the store’s Instagram page for the latest updates on some of the antiques, including information on when and where they were bought.



The store’s collection changes every two to three months.



Autumn Art Market at Seoul Arts Center



A poster for the Autumn Art Market at the Seoul Arts Center (Seoul Arts Center)

If you are on the hunt for affordable art, the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, is hosting the Autumn Art Market starting Friday at the Hangaram Arts Center Museum. Some 88 artists, including 24 young artists selected by the Seoul Arts Center, are participating in the event. Organizers say it is an opportunity for would-be art buyers who are not sure where to start to perhaps make their first purchase.



The market will be held through Oct. 24, and some of the participating artists will be on-site at the market to explain their works. All sales proceeds go to the artists. With prices starting at 100,000 won ($84), the art market is far removed from the exclusive playground of the rich and famous that VVIP-centric art fairs often cater to.



The market is open 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and will be held at the museum’s three exhibition halls. The museum is closed Mondays and admission is free.



Chrysanthemum viewing at Garden of Morning Calm



A visitor enjoys the chrysanthemums on view at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. (Garden of Morning Calm)