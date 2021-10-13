'Squid Game' watched by 111m households on Netflix

"Squid Game" (Netflix Korea)

The smash-hit Korean-language drama series "Squid Game" has been watched by 111 million households around the world on Netflix, becoming its most successful original content, the US streaming giant said Wednesday.



Since its first release on Sept. 17, the nine-part survival drama has topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, according to Netflix.



In the US, in particular, "Squid Game" has become the first non-English content that has remained the No. 1 spot for 21 days in a row.



"Since Netflix launched its Korean service in 2015, our goal was to display quality Korean-made content to those who love Korean shows across the world," said Kim Min-young, vice president of content in Asia Pacific excluding India. "'Squid Game' helped our dream come true."



Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game" revolves around hundreds of people taking part in a series of deadly Korean children's playground games to win 45.6 billion won ($38.5 million) in prize money. (Yonhap)