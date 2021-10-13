 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

State industrial complexes fare better in H1 than pre-pandemic era

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2021 - 09:08       Updated : Oct 13, 2021 - 09:08
(The Federation of Korean Industries)
(The Federation of Korean Industries)
Output and exports of South Korea's state industrial complexes rose in the first half of the year from the pre-pandemic period, but their employment shrank, data showed Wednesday.

Combined production of the 44 industrial parks came to 258 trillion won ($216 billion) in the January-June period, up 6.6 percent from the same period in 2019, months before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country, according to an analysis by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).

Their total exports also swelled 10.7 percent to $86.04 billion over the cited period.

In the first half of last year, those industrial complexes' output and exports tumbled from a year earlier in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The FKI, the lobby for South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates, attributed the V-shaped recovery in their output to a quick rebound in demand for petrochemical and machinery products.

Petrochemical and machinery companies account for nearly half of the industrial complexes' production.

In addition, the capacity utilization rate of those industrial parks bounced back at a rapid pace over the two-year period to hit a near four-year high.

Their operating rate, which plumbed an all-time low of 72.3 percent in the second quarter of 2020, soared to 82.2 percent in the April-June period of this year, the highest mark since the first quarter of 2017.

Yet, the industrial complexes' employment declined, with their combined workforce decreasing by about 27,000 in the second quarter of 2021 from two years earlier.

Going forward, the FKI said, there is a high possibility that output and exports of those state industrial complexes could weaken due to changes in global regulations related to carbon neutrality. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114