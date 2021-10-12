JTI Korea launches ‘MEVIUS Sky Blue Longs’

The new MEVIUS Sky Blue Longs (JTI Korea)
JTI Korea has released a new cigarette from its global tobacco brand MEVIUS, as part of efforts to expand its product lineup and provide more options for consumers.
The new MEVIUS Sky Blue Longs has the same thickness as the existing MEVIUS Sky Blue, but comes with a 15-millimeter increase in length. The new product is designed for consumers who want a longer experience with MEVIUS‘ “unique soft taste” and “high product quality,” the company said Tuesday.
The move comes as JTI Korea seeks to expand consumers’ options.
With the launch of the MEVIUS Sky Blue Longs, JTI Korea now boasts a more comprehensive MEVIUS core line consisting of products such as Original, Sky Blue Longs, Sky Blue, Wind Blue and One 1mg which contains just 1 milligram of tar and 0.1 mg of nicotine.
“JTI Korea is trying to introduce a variety of lineups tailored to consumers‘ preferences and tastes based on high-quality products,” said one official.
JTI Korea’s newly introduced MEVIUS Sky Blue Longs contain 6 mg and 0.5 mg of tar and nicotine, respectively, and are available at convenience stores and tobacco retailers nationwide.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)