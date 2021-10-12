 Back To Top
Samsung chief Lee pledges no repeat of drug use

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 12, 2021 - 19:01       Updated : Oct 12, 2021 - 19:01
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday pledged not to use drugs for any reason at a Seoul court, where he was tried for illegal drug use.

He made the promise while attending the court hearing of his trial at Seoul Central District Court. He is accused of having illegally used propofol, a short-acting medication that results in a decreased level of consciousness.

During Tuesday’s session, public prosecutors requested the court issue a fine of 70 million won ($58,400) to the Samsung chief, with a surcharge of 10.7 million won, accusing Lee of receiving propofol injections 41 times from January 2015 to May 2020.

Lee’s legal representatives admitted to all charges of the illegal drug use.

“I apologize for my personal wrongdoing,” Lee said. “It was my fault, and although it was for treatment, I deeply regret it.”

“I will take this opportunity to look back on myself and make sure this does not happen again,” he added.


By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
