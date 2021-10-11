Hanwha Defense showcases K9A1, Redback at AUSA 2021, eyes US deal

Hanwha Defense’s K9A1, a modified version of the firm’s best-selling K9 Thunder self-propelled howizter. (Hanwha Defense)

Hanwha Defense said Monday it will showcase its advanced land defense systems at a major defense show in the US to expand its footprint in the market.



Participating in the AUSA 2021 defense expo, set to kick off Monday, US time, in Washington, the Korean defense firm will display its flagship land defense platforms, including the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer and the Redback infantry fighting vehicle. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army, the event is the largest land power exposition in North America. It will run through Wednesday.



Also on display will be a modified version of the firm’s best-selling K9 Thunder, which will demonstrate how the 155mm/52-caliber self-propelled gun is evolving into an automated and unmanned artillery system.



K9A2, another variant of the K9 Thunder, though not exhibited at the event, is currently being upgraded to feature a fully automated loading system instead of the semi auto-loader found on existing variants. K9A2 is expected to be unveiled at an upcoming defense expo in Korea this year.



With the K9A2, Hanwha Defense is currently competing in the Mobile Fires Platform program, a British effort to acquire 116 units of new self-propelled howitzers to replace AS90.



Hanwha Defense’s Redback, one of the final two contenders for Australia’s LAND 400 Phase 3 program, is expected to draw attention at the show with its advanced technologies, as the next-generation model meets global infantry fighting vehicle requirements.





A mock-up of Hanwha Defense’s Redback infantry fighting vehicle. (Hanwha Defense)

Based on expertise accumulated from the development of Redback, Hanwha Defense formed a consortium with Oshkosh Defense to win the US’ Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program, which aims to replace some 3,500 units of M2 Bradley that have been in service since 1981.



In July, the Oshkosh Defense consortium was chosen as one of the five contenders for the concept design phase of the 54-trillion-won ($45.1 billion) program.



According to Hanwha Defense, Oshkosh’s OMFV concept vehicle leverages the proven capability of the Redback chassis.



“As a partner on one of the successful OMFV concept design teams, Hanwha Defense USA has arrived as a significant contributor after a little over three years in the US market and will continue to grow adding US jobs and capability,” said John Kelly, head of Hanwha Defense USA.





A mock-up of Hanwha Defense‘s K10 ammunition resupply vehicle (Hanwha Defense)