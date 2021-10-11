Hyundai Mobis develops a foldable steering system

Hyundai Mobis developed a foldable steering wheel that can move forward and back by up to 25cm (Hyundai Mobis)
Preparing for the era of self-driving cars, South Korean auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis has unveiled a steering wheel that can be folded while not in use.
The affiliate of Hyundai Motor said Monday that it has succeeded in developing the foldable steering wheel system that maximizes drivers comfort by allowing more space.
It took around 2 years for the company to successfully develop the entirely new technology that has never been globally commercialized before and the company is currently filing patents worldwide.
The technology allows steering wheels to move forward and back by up to 25cm allowing the driver to create spacious room to rest while driving autonomously.
This means the driver’s seat could be turned 180 degrees, with the steering wheel folded back, to face the passengers in the back seat.
Hyundai Mobis said they have tested the durability and reliability of the new wheel system by applying various new technologies, including the Steer by Wire steering system the company had developed beforehand.
The SBW is a free-mounted advanced steering system whose electric signal replaces mechanical movements.
With such future technologies, Hyundai Mobis plans to actively respond to the self-driving car market and the future mobility market.
It also plans to promote the foldable steering system as a major export item.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)