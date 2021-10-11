Sculptor Kim Gyoung-min’s witty works offer life lessons

An installation view of Kim Gyoung-min’s solo exhibition at the Haeden Museum of Art in Ganghwa-gun, Incheon (Courtesy of Kim)





The Haeden Museum of Art in Ganghwa-gun, Incheon, is running a solo exhibition of Korean sculptor Kim Gyoung-min who takes inspiration from ordinary lives and humorously reflects the moments in her sculptures.



The exhibition features the theme of happiness, which is prominent thread in her artistic portfolio. Kim showcases some 50 artworks at the exhibition which runs through March 27, 2022, inside and outside of the museum.



“I seek for ordinary subjects from our lives so that many people would easily empathize with my art and get comfort from my works. It was important for me that people and passersby enjoy art whether they majored in art or not,” Kim told The Korea Herald.



Born in 1972 in Ulsan, Kim graduated from Sungshin Women’s University, majoring in sculpture and later completed her doctoral degree in art at Hongik University. Some of her works are owned by art institutes including the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and appear as public art installations at city hall, parks and subway stations in Seoul, such as Ilsan Lake Park and Samseong Station. She is married to sculptor Kwon Chi-gyu and is a mother of three children.



“We face so many hard moments in life and I came to think about how we can overcome those moments. If we take a step backward from the moments and think more positively, we may solve things more wisely,” Kim said. “My works may look bright and fun at a glance, but they also embody the attitude about our lives.”



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)



