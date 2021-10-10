 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 10, 2021 - 11:54       Updated : Oct 10, 2021 - 11:54
yonhap
yonhap


North Korea is accelerating the drive to construct new apartment buildings in its capital city, state media showed Sunday, as it aims to provide 10,000 new homes within this year and 40,000 more by 2025.

North Korea has cleared tens of thousands of square meters of land in the western Pyongyang area of Mangyongdae to build more homes, according to its official Rodong Sinmun newspaper and Uriminzokkiri, a propaganda website.

North Korea claims Mangyongdae is the birthplace of Kim Il-sung, its founding leader and the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

The Rodong Sinmun also said the North has recently completed the construction of new apartment buildings of more than 100 units in the eastern district of Pyongyang.

During the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party meeting in January, the North decided to build 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025, with the goal of creating 10,000 units annually.

In March, Kim attended a ceremony to break ground on building the 10,000 apartments in the capital and urged officials to push ahead with the project despite challenges that are "harsher than ever before."

The North's mass-scale construction project comes amid several economic challenges, including crippling international sanctions and protracted efforts to ward off the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114