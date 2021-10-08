French director Denis Dercourt says creating thriller film, composing music were similar experiences

Denis Dercourt speaks during press conference organized by the 26th Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center on Friday. (BIFF)



BUSAN -- For French director Denis Dercourt, who is also a musician, creating his new thriller, “Vanishing,” was similar to the experience of composing music.



“You have to write a story with tension and then release the tension, exactly like composing music,” Dercourt said during a press conference organized by the 26th Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center on Friday.



From 1988 to 1993, he was a viola player with the French Symphony Orchestra and later taught chamber music at the Strasbourg Conservatory. He earned international acclaim as a film director with “The Page Turner” (2006) and “Tomorrow at Dawn” (2009), which were both invited to the Cannes Film Festival.



In “Vanishing,” which premiered Thursday at BIFF, Alice (played by Olga Kurylenko), a forensic scientist and a former surgeon, suffers from nightmares about her past. As a forensic scientist, she has a successful career and is widely known for inventing a revolutionary technique that can restore the damaged skin of corpses. She visits South Korea to attend a conference and during her visit she receives a request from the Korean police to apply her technique on an unidentified corpse found in a river. With help from Alice, Jin-ho (played by Yoo Yeon-seok), the detective on the case, learns that the body is connected to an organ trafficking syndicate.



Dercourt explained that he works with actors the way he used to work with musicians.



