[Today’s K-pop] Twice hails November return with 3rd LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will come out with its third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” on Nov. 12, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday.



In the poster, the nine members are sitting in three rows at tables filled with lab equipment, and chemical symbols and formula, along with “You + Me -> Love,” peek from underneath the picture.



The release, along with the news of an upcoming tour, was hinted at from the music video of “The Feels,” the band’s first English-language single that came out on Oct. 1. The single topped iTunes top songs chart in 35 regions and was performed for the first time at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC.



It has been about five months since its tenth EP “Taste of Love” that ranked No. 6 on Billboard 200, a record for an EP by a K-pop female band.



NCT127 to drop repack of 3rd LP later this month





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT127 will roll out the repackage of its third full album “Sticker” on Oct. 25.



The repack, titled “Favorite,” will consist of 14 tracks adding three new songs to the 11-track LP -- main track of the same name of the album as well as “Love On The Floor” and “Pilot.”



The third LP hit No. 3 on Billboard 200, the highest spot for a K-pop act so far this year. It also topped a series of international charts and sold over 2 million copies in the first week of sales. With “Sticker,” the nine-member group scooped up nine trophies from television music chart shows in Korea.



Meanwhile, the bandmates will chat with their fans on a livestream on Friday as they wrap up the travel show that has been shot in Gyeonggi Province. They also will star as a host in the Korean spin-off of Saturday Night Live that starts airing this Saturday.



Blackpink’s Rose tops 100m streams on Spotify with solo song





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink garnered 100 million plays on Spotify with her solo song “Gone,” announced label YG Entertainment on Friday.



The song reached the milestone on the previous day, about seven months since it was released and now both tracks from her solo debut album “R” achieved the feat.



The accompanying video topped 10 million views on YouTube in half a day upon release, and became the most-viewed video in 24 hours on the platform at the time. By July it amassed 100 million views.



“Gone” became Blackpink’s 18th song with over 100 million streams on the music platform, and will soon be joined by Lisa’s solo song “LaLisa.”



Meanwhile, the band’s management firm is under fire when fans learned that it reportedly turned down the invitation from Bulgari to attend an event held in Paris on behalf of Lisa. The idol is the brand ambassador of the Italian jeweler as well as Celine. Lisa is in Paris, as are the rest of the bandmates. Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, however, all attended fashion shows making it hard to justify precautions against COVID-19 as reasons to miss out the event, claim some fans.



Oneus to host standalone concert next month





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)