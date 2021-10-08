[Newsmaker] ‘Squid Game’ sensation spreads to Korean content creators

Screenshot of comedian Lee Su-ji parodies an iconic doll from “Squid Game.” (Coupang Play)



International craze aside, the Netflix original series “Squid Game” is inspiring parodies and send-ups throughout the South Korean entertainment industry.



Cable channel Channel A was one of the first to air a parody of the global megahit. “The Fisherman and the City,” a show featuring five Korean TV celebrities who are obsessed with fishing, introduced its cast as if they were “Squid Game” contestants, with tags like those used in the Netflix series.



A screenshot from “The Fisherman and the City” (Channel A)



“SNL Korea” from domestic streaming platform Coupang Play and tvN’s “Comedy Big League” also parodied “Squid Game,” with comedians dressing up as the characters and repeating famous lines.





A screenshot from “Comedy Big League” shows comedian Kim Doo-young (center) imitating the first contestant to sign up for the competition in “Squid Game.” (tvN)



The terrestrial broadcaster SBS joined in the fun with its hit Wednesday program “Kick a Goal.” The program, which centers on soccer tournaments for female celebrities from different fields -- comedians, actors, models and more -- imitated the “Squid Game” logo in graphics used to introduce soccer matches.



A screenshot from “Kick a Goal” (SBS)