[Photo News] 2021 Green New Deal Expo: The future of hydrogen

The 2021 Green New Deal Expo was held Oct. 6-8 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, where 53 firms and organizations presented alternative energy visions and technologies. This year’s theme was the future of hydrogen.



Automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group caught visitors’ attention with its electric and hydrogen vehicles, and group affiliate Hyundai Mobis displayed a hydrogen fueling station. The company recently invested 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) to build two hydrogen fuel cell plants in Incheon’s Cheongna International City.





Power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction’s booth featured a display on the hydrogen energy production process. Seeking to develop the eco-friendly fuel, parent company Doosan Group launched its Doosan H2 Innovation project Sept. 23.



