KBS to air special documentary of BTS fans learning Korean

Public broadcaster KBS is scheduled to air a Hangeul Day special, “I Learned Korean Because of BTS,” on Saturday.
The program centers around the globalization of Hangeul, the Korean writing system, fanned by the popularity of K-pop sensation BTS and its fandom, which it refers to as Army.
While enjoying the band’s music, many members of Army also try to understand the meaning of the lyrics.
Some fans are even commemorating Hangeul Day in their own ways, according to KBS.
KBS will present how BTS fans from various countries, including the US, the UK, France, Kenya, Myanmar and Indonesia, are studying Korean.
Fans of BTS share their experience learning the Korean language. (KBS)
Approximately 17,000 members of Army from 122 countries participated in the survey on learning Korean language for “I Learned Korean because of BTS.”
BTS has also prepared a special message and performance for the documentary, with the group’s V and RM sharing their thoughts about the Korean language.
V felt that the Korean language is beautiful and sophisticated, while RM thought “Hangeul is a scientific and creative writing system,” a KBS press release on Thursday quoted RM as saying.
“And I feel moved and delighted when our lyrics in Korean and rhythm are in harmony,” he added.
Hangeul Day is recognized as a Korean national holiday each year on Oct. 9.
The 50-minute documentary airs on KBS at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.
