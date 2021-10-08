KBS to air special documentary of BTS fans learning Korean

K-pop supergroup BTS stars in the KBS special documentary “I Learned Korean Because of BTS.” (KBS)



Public broadcaster KBS is scheduled to air a Hangeul Day special, “I Learned Korean Because of BTS,” on Saturday.



The program centers around the globalization of Hangeul, the Korean writing system, fanned by the popularity of K-pop sensation BTS and its fandom, which it refers to as Army.



While enjoying the band’s music, many members of Army also try to understand the meaning of the lyrics.



Some fans are even commemorating Hangeul Day in their own ways, according to KBS.



KBS will present how BTS fans from various countries, including the US, the UK, France, Kenya, Myanmar and Indonesia, are studying Korean.





Fans of BTS share their experience learning the Korean language. (KBS)