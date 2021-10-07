Jurors for BIFF’s New Current Award hope to discover breakthrough film

Deepa Mehta, president of the jury for the New Current Award, participates in a press conference held at the KNN theater in Busan via videoconference from Canada on Thursday. (Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Four jurors for the Busan International Film Festival’s New Current Award -- Deepa Mehta, Jang Joon-hwan, Jeong Jae-eun and Cristina Nord -- expressed high anticipation for a breakthrough film this year during a press conference held at the KNN theater in Busan on Thursday.



BIFF’s New Current Award is given to the two best feature films by new Asian directors presenting their first or second feature, in the New Currents section. The two winners receive $30,000. Eleven films, including “Missing” from Shinzo Katayama, are competing in the section this year.



“Shakespeare said that they are only three stories but it‘s the way we tell them that makes a difference. I feel really privileged. I wish, with these wonderful jury members, to be blown away, as they say, by a new fresh vision of Asian cinema,” said Mehta, president of the jury for the New Current Award and herself a film director. While all other jurors came to the press conference in Busan, Mahta was not present for health reasons and spoke via videoconference from Canada on Thursday.



“The movie industry has become much stagnant. I came here with hopes of discovering some of the new ecosystems disrupting films that can become a new wave,” film director Jang said during the conference. “I think discovering those films and delivering them to the audiences is our job.”



During the conference, the jurors also said they intend to watch the films with an open mind.



From right: BIFF’s New Current Award jurors Jeong Jae-eun, Jang Joon-hwan and Cristina Nord pose after a press conference held at the KNN theater in Busan on Thursday. (Yonhap)