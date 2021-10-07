UN climate change tech unit to open office in Songdo

The Ministry of Science and ICT's logo(ICT Ministry)
A United Nations’ climate change body will open an office in Songdo, Incheon, in March, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday.
Science Minister Lim Hye-sook and Incheon Mayor Park Nam-choon signed an agreement with UN Environment Program Executive Director Inger Andersen to bring the Climate Technology Center and Network’s partnership and liaison office to Korea.
The CTCN is the operational arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Technology Mechanism, hosted by the UNEP. It offers technical assistance and advice on policy, legal issues and regulatory issues to individual countries in a bid to support fast transfers of environmentally friendly technologies for low-carbon and climate-resilient development.
Upon signing the agreement, Science Minister Lim said the South Korean government will spare no effort to help the CTCN’s operations in the country.
The CTCN‘s new office in Songdo will work as a local hub that can combine environmental initiatives from both the public and private sectors, according to the ministry.
The ministry also expected potential collaborations between the CTCN and Green Climate Fund, the world‘s largest dedicated fund for climate action headquartered in Songdo.
The latest signing came as part of South Korea’s carbon neutrality strategy.
In October last year, President Moon Jae-in, pledged that the country would aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
In May, President Moon also made official South Korea’s bid to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP28, in 2023
The government plans to raise its nationally determined contribution target to some 37.5 percent by 2030 as well.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)