Vice minister says market ‘excessively reacting’ toward global risks

Financial authorities on Thursday expressed concerns over increased volatility in the South Korean market and its vulnerability toward external risks.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won vowed to adopt stabilizing measures at the appropriate time, saying that the Korean market has been displaying “somewhat excessive reactions” to global risks, despite its solid fundamentals.
Lee’s remark comes after the nation’s benchmark Kospi plunged below the 3,000-point threshold Tuesday for the first time in nearly seven months. It closed at 2,962.17 points, marking the lowest closing since March 10, when it came to 2,958.12 points.
The index continued to hover below 3,000 points as of Thursday, despite opening higher at 2,936.87, having gained 0.98 percent from the previous session.
Lee listed several key global catalysts that have been expanding market volatility, such as the major economies’ shift in its monetary policy stance, including the US Federal Reserve’s tapering plans, heightened awareness over inflation due to disruption of the global supply chain, the ongoing debt crisis surrounding China’s property developer Evergrande Group and the US debt ceiling negotiations.
The official hinted that the fourth quarter would be a crucial time frame for countering risks, with the US slated to announce data tied to employment and inflation on Friday and Oct. 13, and the Evergrande Group’s next debt repayment deadline set on Monday. On top of it, the US has until Oct. 18 to decide whether or not to raise the debt ceiling and the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Recently appointed Financial Services Commission Chairman Koh Seung-beom on Thursday echoed Lee’s concerns of market volatilities and highlighted the need to closely monitor the market. “The increase in market volatilities are likely to continue for some time,” he said.
But at the same time, Koh said that in view of the solid performances by local businesses and modest recovery of the Korean economy, it would be wrong to hold overly anxious sentiments toward the market.
On the US debt ceiling issue, Hi Investment & Securities analyst Park Sang-hyun said that while it is too early to rule out a worst-case scenario, it is unlikely that the Republicans would continue to block the bill aimed at suspending the debt ceiling. In this sense, the Korean market would be more rattled by the developments surrounding the disruptions of energy supplies in China.
“Whether the Korean market would be stabilized or not would depend on Beijing’s decision to roll out measures to quell its real estate market and resolve liquidity issues following the National Day holiday,” Park said.
Meanwhile, some politicians of both rival parties criticized the partial reactivation of short selling for amplifying market volatility along with rising external economic uncertainties. The trading tactic has worsened the local stock market condition, they said.
In a Facebook statement posted Thursday, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the main opposition People Power Party proposed abolishing the short selling of local securities, calling it an unfair game for retail investors. Short selling is a trading tactic in which investors immediately sell stocks that they borrowed on the belief that share prices will fall in the near future. It allows investors to pocket the profit by later repurchasing the stocks and returning them to the lender.
“(Short selling) can adversely affect the stock market by dragging down indexes further. It is an ‘iniquitous practice’ that put ‘ant warriors’ in an unfavorable condition,” he said. Ant warriors is market slang referring to active retail investors with relatively small budgets.
Rep. Kim Han-jung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea also pointed out that the local short selling market is being dominated by foreigners and such dominance creates an uneven playing field.
“Short selling is supposed to provide liquidity (to stabilize the market) and tackle an overheated stock market, but the most short-sold stocks were shares that retail investors purchased the most,” he said. “Investors from overseas intensively shorted the shares to profit from individual investors’ losses.”
The combined value of short-selling transactions made on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Kospi 200 marked about 1.22 trillion won ($1.03 billion). Both Tuesday’s 696.9 billion won and Wednesday’s 519.4 billion won far outpaced the average daily amount of short-selling transactions made in September, while the figure came in at 455.8 billion won.
Foreign investors’ short selling accounted for nearly 75.5 percent of total short-sale transactions made during the two trading sessions, while the proportion of retail short selling marked 1.6 percent. The top most short-sold stocks on the Kospi 200 included Samsung Electronics (133.2 billion won), Celltrion (56.9 billion won), Krafton (54.4 billion won) and KakaoBank (49.5 billion won), the data showed.
By Jung Min-kyung and Jie Ye-eun
