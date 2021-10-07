 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

[Newsmaker] ABL Bio begins clinical trial of anticancer drug candidate

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 17:20       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 17:21
ABL Bio's corporate logo (ABL Bio)
ABL Bio's corporate logo (ABL Bio)
South Korean biotech firm ABL Bio said Thursday that it has begun the phase 1 clinical trial of anticancer drug candidate ABL501.

ABL501 is an antibody that uses the Grabody-I platform technology to block both the PD-L1 and LAG-3 checkpoint pathways, improving the current limitation in PD-L1 therapies.

ABL Bio said the company has administered the drug candidate to the first patient with a solid tumor at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul.

An official from ABL Bio said the phase 1 clinical trial started earlier than planned. The company expects to accelerate development of the drug candidate, the official added.

The biotech company’s phase 1 clinical study involves a total of 36 patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors at Samsung Medical Center, Seoul National University Hospital, Asan Medical Center and Severance Hospital.

The phase 1 clinical study will test safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy and maximum tolerated dose in patients, according to the company.

In August, ABL Bio’s Investigational New Drug application for ABL501 was approved by South Korea‘s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The company plans to commence a clinical trial of ABL501 in China by the end of this year, together with its partner firm I-Mab Biopharma.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114