tvN ready to excite fans with mountains of ‘Jirisan’

Actor Jun Ji-hyun plays Jirisan National Park’s top ranger Seo Yi-gang in “Jirisan” (tvN)

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, cable channel tvN is scheduled to kick off the new Saturday-Sunday drama series “Jirisan” on Oct. 23, the company announced in a press release Wednesday.



The mystery thriller centers around visitors and forest rangers working in Jirisan National Park, the largest national park in Korea.



Top actor Jun Ji-hyun, or Gianna Jun, plays ranger Seo Yi-gang. Her last TV project was SBS’ “Legend of the Blue Sea” in 2016. Actor Ju Ji-hoon, who rose to global stardom as a Joseon prince in the hit zombie series “Kingdom,” co-stars as rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo, who experiences mysterious incidents during his training in the mountains.





Actor Ju Ji-hoon plays rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo in “Jirisan” (tvN)