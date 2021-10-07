 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Most bond experts eye rate freeze in Oct.: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 10:54       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 10:54

Bank of Korea building in Jung-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea building in Jung-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)
Nearly nine in 10 bond mavens in South Korea predict the central bank to freeze its key interest for October due mainly to volatile external conditions, a poll showed Thursday.

According to the survey of 200 bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association, 87 percent of the 100 respondents forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to hold its policy rate steady at a rate-setting meeting slated for next week.

The number of standpatters was up from 67 in August. In contrast, 13 bond experts, down from 33 in August, projected a rate hike.

"Most experts expect a rate freeze amid uncertain external situations, including US debt ceiling talks, and a market attitude to watch the effect of an August rate hike," the association said.

In late August, the BOK raised its benchmark policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.75 percent, the first pandemic-era rate hike, to combat rising inflation and rein in surging household debts.

The rate increase followed a July rate freeze and came as the nation was battling against its worst-ever COVID-19 outbreak with daily new infections remaining above 1,000 for more than 50 days.

The survey also showed 50 of the respondents forecasting local bond yields to remain unchanged in October, with 42 and eight predicting increases and drops, respectively.

The association also said its bond market survey index (BMSI) stood at 93.5 for October, down from 87.3 for September. A BMSI reading below 100 means more experts expect bond market conditions to worsen. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114