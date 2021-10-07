 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics enhances partnership with Italy's furniture maker Molteni&C

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 10:35       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 10:35

This photo shows the company's OLED TV and furniture from Italy's Molteni&C S.P.A. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will expand its partnership with Italian luxury furniture maker Molteni&C S.P.A. to better promote its high-end brand LG Signature.

The two sides last year signed a deal to collaborate on marketing, promotion and product development related with LG Signature home appliances, Molteni&C residential furniture and Dada kitchen furniture over the next three years.

Molteni&C, founded in 1934, is a renowned designer furniture maker. It runs some 530 stores in 23 countries, including South Korea.

This year, LG will join Molteni&C's luxury home project in which 10 other brands in furniture, construction material, lighting and kitchen products will run a joint marketing campaign to showcase their premium products.

Starting next month in Milan, Italy, before expanding to other countries, LG and Molteni&C will open showrooms to introduce their solutions for luxury homes. LG's Signature Kitchen Suite line appliances and OLED TVs will be on display.

LG said it will also participate in making Molteni&C's annual product catalogue and will expand the lineup of home appliances at shops. (Yonhap)

