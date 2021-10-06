Korean edtech startups race to catch up with global rivals in robot education

Children play with Vinu, a new type of coding robot (Alux)

South Korea has been implementing a set of educational policies aimed at helping students and teachers prepare for digital transformation in a wide array of fields.



The pandemic that started last year is accelerating the shift in the educational sector toward a digital paradigm, requiring schools and policymakers to rethink the way they teach students as well as what they should teach in a new era.



The Korean government, recognizing the sweeping changes sparked by the spread of COVID-19, is channeling more resources to the Digital New Deal project designed to reconfigure education infrastructure and provide digital education programs to the Korean public.



Local educational technology, or edtech, startups are keen to ride the government-led digital transformation boom. Under the Digital New Deal, coding was selected as a required subject for middle school students in 2018. Seventeen hours of software education per year was introduced for fifth and sixth graders in elementary schools in 2019. Related programs, especially those that mix robotics and coding classes, are on the rise.



The changes, coupled with the protracted pandemic, are offering a rare opportunity for edtech startups to distribute their latest products and services to schools around the world.



