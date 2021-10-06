 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Intelligence chief booked for election meddling

Anti-corruption agency raids Rep. Chung Jeom-sik on allegations over Yoon’s political plot

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 17:57       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 17:59


South Korea’s spy chief Park Jie-won (Yonhap)
South Korea’s spy chief Park Jie-won (Yonhap)
South Korea’s anti-corruption agency has launched an investigation into allegations that South Korea’s spy chief Park Jie-won attempted to meddle in the upcoming presidential election.

On Tuesday, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials booked Park on charges of violating the National Intelligence Service Act and the Public Official Election Act.

The investigation kicked off around three weeks after Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s campaign aides filed a complaint against the National Intelligence Service head and informant Cho Sung-eun with the CIO, in a countermove against allegations raised by Cho.

Yoon’s camp also accused Park of further violating the two laws after Park mentioned Yoon in a media interview citing corruption cases related to a former head of the Yongsan Tax Office.

Yoon’s camp claimed Park colluded with Cho, who admitted to blowing the whistle on Yoon’s wrongful conduct during his term as the top prosecutor by tipping off online news outlet Newsverse. The media outlet raised allegations last month that Yoon had attempted to intervene in the general elections in April last year when he served as prosecutor-general.

The reports said prosecutor Son Jun-sung, believed to be Yoon’s key man when he worked as a top investigation intelligence official at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, instigated the People Power Party to file a complaint against three pro-Moon government political figures in the runup to the 2020 general election.

On Wednesday morning, the CIO raided the office and home of Rep. Chung Jeom-sik and lawyer Cho Sang-kyu in connection with Yoon’s alleged political meddling.

Chung, a former prosecutor, served as the head of the legal support group of the United Future Party (a predecessor to the People Power Party) during last year’s general election.

As the legal support team head, he was reported to have delivered the draft complaint against pro-Moon government political figures, including Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the Open Democratic Party, to the party audit office, which reportedly handed it over to lawyer Cho Sang-kyu. Cho served as a legal adviser to the United Future Party last year. The raid aims to find out what role Rep. Chung played in the path of the complaint.

The anti-corruption agency suspects that the complaint sent by Yoon’s close aide, Son, went through Rep. Kim Woong then to Rep. Chung.

By Shin Ji-hye and Ji Da-gyum
(shinjh@heraldcorp.com) (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114