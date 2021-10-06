 Back To Top
Business

Seven Eleven prepares drone delivery service

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 16:08       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 16:11
Seven Eleven CEO Choi Kyung-ho, (left) poses with Kim Young-joon, CEO of Pablo Air at the convenience store chain‘s headquarters in Seoul, on Wednesday. (Seven Eleven)
Convenience store chain Seven Eleven has partnered with a local mobility software startup to use drones for product delivery, the company announced Wednesday.

According to Seven Eleven, it will develop systems and infrastructure for delivery drones with Pablo Air, with plans to launch a pilot run later this year.

The firm will open a new location outside of the greater Seoul area, possibly in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, which will act as a base for the drone’s first test flight.

The new store will have a drone station designed by BMW America and developed by Eva, a New York-based drone infrastructure developer. Delivery service will be limited to residents and travelers near the new store.

“We hope Wednesday’s partnership agreement can help us build drone delivery infrastructure across the country and reduce delivery dead-zones in isolated regions,” said Seven Eleven CEO Choi Kyung-ho.

As more people prefer to have their food and necessities delivered to their door, retailers are turning to drones as a next-generation delivery vehicle.

Last month, Domino’s Pizza Korea started delivering pizza with drones in Sejong City. The pizza chain is also reviewing plans to offer drone delivery services at Han River Park in Seoul next year.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
