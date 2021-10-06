FM Chung stresses end-of-war declaration in talks with Blinken

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong stressed the need to declare an official end to the Korean War in his talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid recent signs of potential discrepancies between Seoul and Washington in their approach on Pyongyang.
The two envoys held a pull-aside meeting on Tuesday on the margins of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.
Chung explained to Blinken that President Moon Jae-in’s recent proposal to declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War would be a “meaningful” confidence-building measure to engage the recalcitrant regime. The two agreed to closely communicate on the matter, according to the Foreign Ministry.
They also assessed the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, and exchanged views on ways to resume talks with North Korea.
Their talks come as the North has signaled a mix of conciliatory gestures and provocation. On Monday, communication between the two Koreas was restored, about two months after Pyongyang unilaterally cut off contact in August. In the meantime, Pyongyang continued with a flurry of missile tests last month, including a new cruise missile, a hypersonic missile and two ballistic missiles -- in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions banning the North from developing or testing nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles.
With just seven months left in his tenure, President Moon and his government have been making a last-ditch attempt to engage the reclusive regime, even as Pyongyang has been staging a series of missile launches. At the United Nations General Assembly last month, Moon again proposed to declare a formal end to the Korean War, which concluded with a cease-fire rather than a peace treaty, as a first step toward denuclearization and peace.
The government has been pushing the US further, with Foreign Minister Chung having called on the Biden administration to spell out the specific incentives it can offer North Korea at the negotiating table, during an interview with the Washington Post last week. In response, a senior US official was quoted as saying that the Biden administration has offered specific proposals for discussion with the North, but it was Pyongyang that has not responded.
The minister also called for the need to ease sanctions on North Korea as ways to induce Pyongyang back to the nuclear talks during a parliamentary session last week.
The US State Department seemed to disagree with Chung, and instead issued a statement stressing the need to maintain sanctions on North Korea.
“It is important for the international community to send a strong, unified message that the DPRK must halt provocations, abide by its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions and engage in sustained and intensive negotiations with the United States,” a State Department spokesperson told the Voice of America.
Meanwhile in Paris, Chung also held talks with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio. The two envoys agreed to expand bilateral cooperation into “future-oriented” sectors, such as green industries, according to the ministry.
He also met Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman and discussed their bilateral relations and issues on the Korean Peninsula. With the next year marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties, the two agreed to work together to deepen their relations, through high-level exchanges.
On Tuesday, Chung also delivered a keynote speech at the OECD ministerial session, highlighting global efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Chung stressed the need to open country borders to facilitate exchange of genetic information and distribute vaccines and treatments.
He also said that Seoul will implement its earlier pledge to donate $200 million to the COVAX facility in order to work toward a swift vaccine supply.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
